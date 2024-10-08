Menu Explore
BSEB releases Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 answer key, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Oct 08, 2024 08:14 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the answer key on the official website at bsebsakshamta.com

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key of the Competency Test of Local Body Teachers (CTT)– II 2024 on October 8, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the answer key on the official website at bsebsakshamta.com/login.

Candidates who wish to verify the answer key need to submit their login credentials. (HT file)
Candidates who wish to verify the answer key need to submit their login credentials. (HT file)

As per the official website, the window to challenge the answer key will be open from October 8, 2024, to October 13, 2024, till 23.59 pm. Candidates who wish to verify the answer key need to submit their login credentials. Details like application number as login ID and date if birth as the password needs to be submitted as login credentials in order to check the answer key.

Direct Link to check the answer key

According to the official website, answer challenge for classes 6 to 8 will be available from October 9, 2024 (evening). In case of an issue, candidates can contact the following:

Email Id: helpdeskbiharboardedu@gmail.com

Toll Free No: 011-35450941

Steps to check the answer key of the Competency Test of Local Body Teachers (CTT)– II 2024:

Visit the official website at bsebsakshamta.com

Look out for the link to check the answer key and click it

A new page opens and candidates need to submit their login credentials in order to view the answer key

Verify the answer key and raise challenges if any

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

