Tuesday, July 9, 2024
    BSTC Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan pre-DElEd results awaited, how to check

    July 9, 2024 8:07 AM IST
    BSTC Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: When announced, the candidates can check it on predeledraj2024.in using the application number and date of birth.
    BSTC Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan pre-DElEd results will be announced on predeledraj2024.in
    BSTC Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: The Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce the DElEd entrance examination (BSTC Pre DElEd entrance examination, 2024) result in due course of time. The exam was held on June 30 and the result is expected to be declared next. When announced, the candidates can check the BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result on predeledraj2024.in using the application number and date of birth as login credentials....Read More

    The exam conducting authority has already published the Rajasthan pre-DElEd exam answer key, and the objection window ended on July 7. Next, the final answer key will be prepared, and the result will be announced.

    After the exam was over, the candidates were allowed to take away the question paper and carbon copy of the OMR booklet along with them.

    How to check BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2024

    1. Go to predeledraj2024.in

    2. Open the DElEd entrance exam result link

    3. Provide your login details and submit

    4. Check and download the result.

    Follow this live blog for the latest information on BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2024.

    July 9, 2024 8:03 AM IST

    July 9, 2024 8:02 AM IST

    July 9, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    July 9, 2024 7:59 AM IST

    July 9, 2024 7:59 AM IST

