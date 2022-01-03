Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / CAT 2021 Results: 9 students score 100 percentile, engineering students shine
exam results

CAT 2021 Results: 9 students score 100 percentile, engineering students shine

CAT 2021 Results: Results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 were announced on Monday evening and once again, students from the engineering background have taken the top scores.
CAT 2021 Results: Of the nine top scorers, four belong to Maharashtra, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Haryana, Telangana and West Bengal.(File)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 09:10 PM IST
ByShreya Bhandary

CAT 2021 Results: Results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 were announced on Monday evening and once again, students from the engineering background have taken the top scores. As per information shared by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, nine students in the country scored 100 percentile out of which seven are engineering students.

Of the nine top scorers, four belong to Maharashtra, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Haryana, Telangana and West Bengal. 19 students have scored 99.99 percentile and and another 19 have scored 99.98 percentile, the statement said. Of these top scorers, only one student is female while the rest are male.

Read: CAT 2021 results announced, direct link to check

"The exam was conducted on November 28 and post the exam, 161 objections were raised regarding questions across the three sections. Only one objection was accepted," said the statement released by IIM A. The objection was from Quantitative Ability section.

Around 1.92 lakh students candidates appeared for the exam this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shreya Bhandary

Shreya Bhandary is a Special Correspondent covering higher education for Hindustan Times, Mumbai. Her work revolves around finding loopholes in the current education system and highlighting the good and the bad in higher education institutes in and around Mumbai....view detail

Topics
iim cat exam result.
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP