CAT 2021 Results: 9 students score 100 percentile, engineering students shine

CAT 2021 Results: Results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 were announced on Monday evening and once again, students from the engineering background have taken the top scores. As per information shared by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, nine students in the country scored 100 percentile out of which seven are engineering students.

Of the nine top scorers, four belong to Maharashtra, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Haryana, Telangana and West Bengal. 19 students have scored 99.99 percentile and and another 19 have scored 99.98 percentile, the statement said. Of these top scorers, only one student is female while the rest are male.

Read: CAT 2021 results announced, direct link to check

"The exam was conducted on November 28 and post the exam, 161 objections were raised regarding questions across the three sections. Only one objection was accepted," said the statement released by IIM A. The objection was from Quantitative Ability section.

Around 1.92 lakh students candidates appeared for the exam this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON