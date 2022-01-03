Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CAT 2021 results announced, direct link to check

CAT 2021 results: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad announced Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 results on Monday, January 3, 2022.
CAT 2021 results: Candidates can visit https://iimcat.ac.in/ and check results.(iimcat.ac.in)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 05:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

&lt;strong&gt;CAT 2021 results: Direct link to check&lt;/strong&gt;

CAT 2021 Results: How to check

• Candidates can download their results through the following process:

• Visit the official CAT website https://iimcat.ac.in/

• Click on the registered candidate login

• Login using Details

• The result will be displayed

• Download and print the result for future reference

CAT is an entrance examination that was conducted nationwide on November 28, 2021. Nearly 85 percent of 2.30 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

