CAT Result 2024 Live: IIM CAT results awaited at iimcat.ac.in, check updates here
CAT Result 2024 Live: Indian Institutes of Management, Calcutta will declare CAT Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check the IIM CAT results when declared on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The official brochure says that the IIM CAT result will likely be announced in the second week of January 2025. However, as per past trends, the CAT results are declared in December every year. ...Read More
In 2023, the IIM CAT results was announced on December 21 and in 2022, the CAT results was declared on the same date- on December 21, 2022.
This year CAT 2024 examination was held on November 24, 2024 in three sessions. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held in various test centres across the country in 170 cities.
The response sheet was released on November 29 and the provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2024. The objection window was closed on December 5, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check scorecard and other details.
CAT Result 2024 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of IIM CAT.
Click on CAT Result 2024 Link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
