CBSE Class 12 results: Girls outperform boys, slight dip in number of students with over 90% score

Girls outperformed boys in CBSE class 12 board exams by over five percentage points while the number of students scoring above 90 per cent saw a marginal dip from last year, the board's Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said on Tuesday.

The results of the exam were announced on Tuesday.

This year, 88.39 per cent of candidates have cleared the exams, a marginal rise from last year's pass percentage of 87.98 per cent. The results showed that 91.64 per cent of the girls and 85.70 per cent of the boys cleared the examination.

Transgender candidates had a perfect pass percentage this time, doubling from last year's 50 per cent.

A total of 1,11,544 candidates have scored above 90 per cent marks, while 24,867 candidates have scored above 95 per cent. Last year, 1.16 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 24,068 above 95 per cent in class 12.

Among the students who scored above 90 per cent, 290 were children with special needs . Fifty-five students from this category have scored above 95 per cent.

Of the 16,92,794 candidates who appeared for the exam this year, more than 1.29 lakh have been placed for the compartmental exam. The number is marginally up from last year's 1.22 lakh.

The Vijaywada region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.60 per cent, followed by Trivandrum at 99.32 per cent. The Prayagraj region reported the lowest pass percentage of 79.53 per cent.

Among the schools, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.9 per cent, while the lowest was by private or independent schools at 87.94 per cent.

The pass percentage of candidates in foreign schools has also marginally dipped from 95.84 per cent last year to 95.01 per cent this time.

