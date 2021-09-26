COMEDK UGET result 2021: Direct link here, Know how to check

COMEDK UGET result has been declared. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the final result of the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) on the official website comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2021 result

COMEDK UGET result 2021: Know how to check

Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org

Click on the candidate's login link available on the homepage

Enter login credentials

The final answer key will display on the screen

Download the final answer key and check it.

After the COMEDK results are declared, the counselling scheduled will be released.

The exam was held on September 14 in online mode across the state in over 150 cities and 400 exam centers which offer around 20000 seats.

Last year, the result was declared on September 3, 2020.