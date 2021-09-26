Home / Education / Exam Results / COMEDK UGET result 2021: Direct link here, Know how to check
COMEDK UGET result 2021: Direct link here, Know how to check

  • COMEDK result has been declared on the official website comedk.org. Candidates can check the result using their roll number.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 04:19 PM IST

COMEDK UGET result has been declared. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the final result of the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) on the official website comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2021 result

COMEDK UGET result 2021: Know how to check

  • Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org
  • Click on the candidate's login link available on the homepage
  • Enter login credentials
  • The final answer key will display on the screen
  • Download the final answer key and check it.

After the COMEDK results are declared, the counselling scheduled will be released.

The exam was held on September 14 in online mode across the state in over 150 cities and 400 exam centers which offer around 20000 seats.

Last year, the result was declared on September 3, 2020.

comedk comedk uget
