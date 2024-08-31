CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result Live: NTA CSIR scorecard awaited at csirnet.nta.ac.in, latest updates here

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result Live: National Testing Agency is expected to release CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 soon. The date and time of release of NTA CSIR results have not been announced yet. When released, candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in....Read More

To download the scorecards appeared candidates should use application number and date of birth.

CSIR UGC NET examination was conducted on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024. On the first two days, the test was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm and the July 27 examination was held in the first shift. The examination was conducted at 348 centres across 187 cities. A total of 2,25,335 candidates appeared for the examination.

The provisional answer key of CSIR-UGC NET was published on August 9. Candidates were asked to send their feedback to the provisional answer key up to August 11 on the payment of ₹200 for each objection raised.

The agency said subject experts will verify these objections and if found correct the final answer key will be revised. The results of CSIR NET are prepared using the final answer key. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, final answer key and more.