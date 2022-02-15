Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / CTET Result 2021 releasing today on ctet.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard
exam results

CTET Result 2021 releasing today on ctet.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard

CTET Result 2021 will be declared today, February 15, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. 
CTET Result 2021 releasing today on ctet.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard
Published on Feb 15, 2022 07:43 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will likely release CTET Result 2021 on February 15, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check their results through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. 

As per the official schedule, the Board will announce the result today, February 15, 2022. The examination was conducted from December 16 to January 21, 2022 across India. The answer key was released on February 1, 2022. 

The marksheet will be provided to all successful candidates in Digital format in their Digilocker account. The candidates will be able to download their digital marksheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials. To download the scorecard, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

CTET Result 2021: How to download scorecard 

  • Visit the official site of Digilocker on digilocker.gov.in.
  • Click on CTET result and a new page will open.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your marksheet or scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the marksheet and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment shall be decided by the appropriate Government subject to a maximum of seven years for all categories. The validity period of TET qualifying certificate for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate government, would remain valid for life. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse ctet ctet.nic.in
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP