CTET Result 2021 releasing today on ctet.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will likely release CTET Result 2021 on February 15, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check their results through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the Board will announce the result today, February 15, 2022. The examination was conducted from December 16 to January 21, 2022 across India. The answer key was released on February 1, 2022.

The marksheet will be provided to all successful candidates in Digital format in their Digilocker account. The candidates will be able to download their digital marksheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials. To download the scorecard, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

CTET Result 2021: How to download scorecard

Visit the official site of Digilocker on digilocker.gov.in.

Click on CTET result and a new page will open.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your marksheet or scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Check the marksheet and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment shall be decided by the appropriate Government subject to a maximum of seven years for all categories. The validity period of TET qualifying certificate for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate government, would remain valid for life.