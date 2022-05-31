CUET UG 2022: Last date to register for CUET 2022, direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the extended window of CUET 2022 today May 31 at 9:00 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply at the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Here's the direct link submit the application form

The CUET (UG) 2022 will be conducted via computer-based testing (CBT). CUET (UG) 2022 will be divided into four sections:

Languages (There are 13 separate languages.)

Section IB includes 19 languages. (There are 19 different languages.) Any language other than those listed in Section I A may be selected).

Section II has 27 domain-specific subjects. (This Section has 27 Domains-specific topics.) A candidate may select up to six (6) domains as determined by the appropriate university/universities).

Section III: General Test

CUET 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Register and proceed with the application

Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature

Pay the application fee online

Submit the CUET UG application

Download, save and print the confirmation page.

