New Delhi, One candidate has scored 100 percentile in four subjects in the Common Entrance University Test-Under Graduate , while 17 candidates from across the country have bagged the top score in three subjects, the National Testing Agency on Friday announced. CUET-UG: One candidate scores 100 percentile in four subjects, 17 bag top score in three subjects

The NTA conducted CUET-UG in computer-based test mode for 13,54,699 candidates. These candidates applied for various combinations of subjects for the academic session 2025-2026.

"Only one candidate has scored 100 percentile in his or her opted four out of five subjects. A total of 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile in three subjects, while 150 candidates have scored 100 percentile in two subjects. A total of 2,679 candidates have scored 100 percentile in one subject," said a senior NTA official.

In total, 37 subjects were offered to the candidates in the CUET-UG 2025.

Candidates could choose up to a maximum of five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test.

322 unique question papers and 1,059 total question papers, including 13 languages , were administered over a period of 19 days in 35 shifts.

The medium of the question paper was in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The CUET-UG 2025 was conducted in 300 cities, including 15 cities outside the country in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Munich, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, West Java and Washington.

The CUET-UG, which is a gateway to undergraduate admissions in the country, saw a record 13.5 lakh applications this year. The maximum candidates appeared for English followed by Chemistry and General Test .

In a pattern shift from last year, the exam was conducted only in the Computer-Based Test mode.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

The exam was conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi the night before it was to be held due to logistical reasons.

