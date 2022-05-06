DoE declares Delhi govt school results for Class 9 and 11, direct link

Delhi Directorate of Education, DoE has declared Delhi government school Class 9, 11 Result 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 9, 11 examination can check the result through the official site of Education Department, Delhi on edustud.nic.in.

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2022&nbsp;</strong>

Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official websites – edudel.nic.in or edustud.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Class 9 and 11 Results 2021-22"

Enter your login credentials like roll number and date of birth

Your Delhi Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The directorate of education in March had announced the extension of the promotion policy for Class 9 and 11 students that was released in 2020-21. The promotion policy would apply to Delhi schools, private and government students of Classes 9 and 11 for academic year 2021-22. Candidates who want to check for more related details can check the official site of Directorate of Education website.