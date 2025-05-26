New Delhi, Delhi Police has busted a cheating racket in a government job examination with the arrest of a dummy candidate, a school teacher, an office superintendent and a woman who allegedly facilitated the impersonation at an exam centre in Greater Kailash, an official said on Monday. Delhi Police busts exam cheating racket; dummy candidate, two school staff and woman held

The accused allegedly helped the dummy candidate impersonate a real applicant in the examination for the post of Junior Secretariat Attendant under the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, police said in a statement.

The arrested people have been identified as Sumit Dahiya , who appeared as the dummy candidate, Bimal Kumar Singh , a physics teacher at the examination centre school, Baljeet Singh , the office superintendent of the same school, and a 40-year-old woman from Kanjhawala in Delhi, read the statement.

The woman, who has links with the school staff, allegedly coordinated with them to allow Dahiya's entry into the examination hall using documents of the original candidate named Ankur, police said.

"The matter came to light on May 18 when a team of Greater Kailash Police Station received information about an impersonation attempt at a private school in Hemkunt Colony, where the CBSE was conducting the JNV recruitment exam," Deputy Commissioner of Police , South, Ankit Chauhan, said in the statement.

The DCP said that on reaching the spot, the school principal informed the police about suspected impersonation.

Upon verification, it was revealed that Dahiya had appeared in place of a candidate named Ankur, police said.

A case was subsequently registered and Dahiya was taken into custody. Dahiya disclosed during interrogation that he was promised ₹6 lakh by a middleman to appear in the examination as a proxy for the real candidate Ankur, they said.

The DCP said that "Dahiya contacted a woman known to him who has prior connections with the school staff and offered her ₹2 lakh to facilitate his entry".

"The woman, in turn, approached Bimal Kumar Singh and Baljeet Singh and paid them ₹50,000 each to assist in the plan," he added.

The woman, police said, is known for helping students get admitted to open school exams and had existing links with school managements. She played a key role in connecting the dummy candidate with the insiders at the school.

According to police, the trio the woman, the teacher, and the superintendent coordinated on the day of the exam to ensure Dahiya could enter and sit for the exam without being noticed.

Ankur's original Aadhaar card and admit card, both of which were used to gain entry to the exam centre, were recovered from Dahiya's possession. Police also recovered the OMR sheet filled by Dahiya during the examination.

All four accused were apprehended based on Dahiya's disclosure. Efforts are currently underway to arrest the original candidate, Ankur, and the middleman who arranged the deal, police said.

Dahiya, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, is a 12th-pass aspirant preparing for various competitive exams, they said.

The school involved in this case is a private institution located in Hemkunt Colony which was designated as an examination centre by the CBSE for recruitment drive.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.