DSSSB result for teacher, assistant and other posts declared, direct link

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the results for various posts including Assistant teacher, TGT Sanskrit teacher(female) and TGT Hindi teacher (Female). Interested candidates can check their result at the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 120 vacancies for the post of Assistant teacher(primary), 1159 vacancies for the post of TGT Sanskrit teacher and 551 for the post of TGT Hindi teacher.

List of qualified as well as rejected candidates has been published on the official website.

Assistant teacher (Primary)

Around 35411 candidates appeared for the assistant teacher (primary) written examination.

The Examination was held in online mode from March 23 to 26, 2022. The marks of the candidates have been uploaded on the OARS module of the board’s websites. Candidates can view their marks by logging into their account in OARS module on dsssbonline.nic.in.

Provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to upload an e-dossier and upload all relevant documents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to check here.

TGT Sanskrit teacher

Around 4479 candidates appeared for the tier-I examination for the post of TGT Sanskrit teacher. A total of 944 candidates have been declared qualified The examination was held on September 18 and 26, 2021. 171 candidates have been put on the waitlist.

Direct link to check here.

TGT Hindi teacher

Around 11,906 candidates appeared for the tier-I examination for the post of TGT Hindi teacher.

The exam was conducted on September 4 and 5, 2021.

A total of 551 candidates have been declared qualified and 113 candidates have been put on waitlist.

Direct link to check here.