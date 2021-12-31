Home / Education / Exam Results / FMGE December Result 2021 declared, score card to release on January 5
FMGE December Result 2021 declared, score card to release on January 5

FMGE December Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates will get the individual score card on January 5, 2022. 
Published on Dec 31, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared FMGE December Result 2021. The FMGE result was declared on December 29, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of Natboard on natboard.edu.in. 

As per the official notice, the individual scorecard will be available to candidates from January 5, 2022 onwards. Candidates can download the scorecard through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. 

FMGE December Result 2021 PDF contains candidates' roll number, score out of 300 and Pass or Fail remarks. To check the declared result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result

FMGE December Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of NATBOARD on natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on FMGE December Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for FMGE December 2021 and verification of their Face ID wherever required, as per the official notice. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NATBOARD. 

exam result.
Story Saved
