GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2022: Where, how to check Gujarat board results

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Commerce, Arts Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB is expected to declare HSC or Class 12 final exam results for Arts and Commerce streams soon.

GSEB HSC Commerce, Arts result 2022 will be available on gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. Students should note that date and time for Arts, Commerce stream results is yet to be announced.

Class 12 board exam in Gujarat was held from March 28 to April 12 for Science and General streams. Around 5 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 exams in the state this year.

Result of Science stream students was announced on May 12. The overall pass percentage stood at 72.02%.

To check Gujarat board results, students need to use their seat number. Here are the steps to follow:

How to download GSEB Gujarat board HSC Arts, Commerce result 2022

Go to the official website of GSEB. On the homepage, click on the HSC Arts or Commerce result link. Enter your final exam seat number. Submit and check result.