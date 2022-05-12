GUJCET 2022 result announced on gseb.org, direct link here

GUJCET result 2022 has been announced. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced GUJCET result on gseb.org. LIVE UPDATES.

Candidates who took the state-level entrance examination can go to the official website and download their mark sheets.

The results will also be available on gsebservice.com. Candidates can check it with their login credentials.

The board had earlier released the provisional answer key of GUJCET and allowed students to submit objections, if any.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is a state level examination for admission to undergraduate level professional courses at participating institutions across the state.

The test was held on April 18.

GUJCET result 2022 direct link.

Steps to check GUJCET result

Go to the official website of GSEB.

On the homepage, click on the Gujarat CET result link.

Login with the required credentials.

View result and take a printout of the page.

A total of 1,08,154 students registered for GUJCET 2022, of whom 1,04,464 students took the test.

As many as 385 students have secured above 99 percentile in group A, and 684 students in group B.