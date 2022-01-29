Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Haryana TET Result 2022 declared, check result and final answer key here
exam results

Haryana TET Result 2022 declared, check result and final answer key here

Haryana TET Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result and final answer key through the official site of Haryana TET on haryanatet.in.
Haryana TET Result 2022 declared, check result and final answer key here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Board of School Education, Haryana has declared Haryana TET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Teacher Eligibility Test can check the result through the official site of Haryana TET on haryanatet.in. The written examination for all 3 stages- PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2) and PGT (Level 3) was conducted on December 18 and 19, 2022. 

The provisional answer key was released on December 20 and the last date to raise objections was till December 24, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result and the final answer keys through the official site of Haryana TET. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result here&lt;/strong&gt;

Haryana TET Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of Haryana TET on haryanatet.in.
  • Click on result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEH. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education haryana
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP