Haryana TET Result 2022 declared, check result and final answer key here

Board of School Education, Haryana has declared Haryana TET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Teacher Eligibility Test can check the result through the official site of Haryana TET on haryanatet.in. The written examination for all 3 stages- PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2) and PGT (Level 3) was conducted on December 18 and 19, 2022.

The provisional answer key was released on December 20 and the last date to raise objections was till December 24, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result and the final answer keys through the official site of Haryana TET. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check result here</strong>

Haryana TET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of Haryana TET on haryanatet.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEH.

