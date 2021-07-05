HP Board 10th result 2021 live updates: HPBOSE to release class 10 result today
- HPBOSE 10th result 2021: HP Board class 10th result will be declared today at hpbose.org. Students can check the HPBOSE matric result at the official website, 5.15 pm onwards.
HPBOSE 10th result will be declared today at 5.15 pm, a board official confirmed. The result was scheduled to be released today at 11.30 am but was delayed due to High Court orders. The HPBOSE result will be available on the official website of Board, hpbose.org. A total of 1,16,954 students will receive the HP board exam result today. This year, the HP board 10th result has been prepared following an alternative assessment method as the board exam could not be completed due to rising cases of COVID-19. On May 11, the board was asked to promote the class 10 students to class 11. The last year's board exam result was declared in June. The top position was clinched by Tanu of Ishan Public School in Har Samloti, Kangra, who scored 98.71% marks. The overall pass percentage was 68.11%, an increase of 7.32% from previous year’s 60.79%.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 05:15 PM
HPBOSE 10th result anytime soon
HPBOSE 10th result will be released anytime soon. This year the HP board 10th result has not been processed in the regular way. Due to rising cases of COVID-19 the board exams were cancelled in the state. In order to assess the students who have missed their exams, the Board has adopted an alternative evaluation criteria.
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 05:06 PM
HPBOSE 10th result 2021: Know how to check
The HPBOSE matric result can be checked at hpbose.org using HP board 10th result 2021 roll number. Soon after the result is out there are chances that the website may slow down. In such cases, students need not panic and wait for a while.
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 05:01 PM
HPBOSE result was delayed
The Board had initially scheduled the result declaration time to be 11.30 am. It later said that the result declaration is postponed due to High Court orders.
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 04:58 PM
HPBOSE matric result 2021 to be declared at 5.15 pm
A board official has confirmed that the HPBOSE class 10th result will be released at 5.15 pm.
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 04:54 PM
HPBOSE 10th result 2021: Where to check
The HPBOSE 10th result will be available at hpbose.org and results.gov.in. Students can check the result using their roll number and date of birth.
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 04:51 PM
HP board 10th result 2021: Important points for candidates
The HP board 10th result will be available from the official website, hpbose.org and results.gov.in. Students should keep their admit card in hand as roll number is required to log in to the result portal.
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 04:50 PM
HP board 10th result 2021: Press conference to begin soon
The press conference for the HPBOSE 10th result 2021 will begin at 5.15 pm. Board Chairman will brief the media on the performance of the board, details on the topper and how has it performed this year in comparison to previous year exams.