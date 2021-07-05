HP Board 10th result 2021 live updates: HPBOSE to release class 10 result today

HPBOSE 10th result will be declared today at 5.15 pm, a board official confirmed. The result was scheduled to be released today at 11.30 am but was delayed due to High Court orders. The HPBOSE result will be available on the official website of Board, hpbose.org. A total of 1,16,954 students will receive the HP board exam result today. This year, the HP board 10th result has been prepared following an alternative assessment method as the board exam could not be completed due to rising cases of COVID-19. On May 11, the board was asked to promote the class 10 students to class 11. The last year's board exam result was declared in June. The top position was clinched by Tanu of Ishan Public School in Har Samloti, Kangra, who scored 98.71% marks. The overall pass percentage was 68.11%, an increase of 7.32% from previous year’s 60.79%.

