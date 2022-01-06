HPTET November Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE has declared HPTET November Result 2021. Candidates can check the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test result through the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org. The examination was conducted on November 13, 14, 21 and 28, 2022.

The answer key has been released on December 5, 2021. The last date for submission to raise objections was till December 9, 2021. The result has been declared for TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (Non- Medical), L.T. Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT.

HPTET November Result 2021: How to check

Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org.

Click on HPTET November Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.