Home / Education / Exam Results / HPTET November Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check
exam results

HPTET November Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

HPTET November Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org.
HPTET November Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check
HPTET November Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check
Published on Jan 06, 2022 03:39 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE has declared HPTET November Result 2021. Candidates can check the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test result through the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org. The examination was conducted on November 13, 14, 21 and 28, 2022. 

The answer key has been released on December 5, 2021. The last date for submission to raise objections was till December 9, 2021. The result has been declared for TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (Non- Medical), L.T. Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

HPTET November Result 2021: How to check

Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org.
  • Click on HPTET November Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpbose exam result.
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out