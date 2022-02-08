Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IAF Airmen Result 2022 for Group X-Y awaited, here's how to check

IAF Airmen Result 2022 for Group X-Y is awaited. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of CASB on airmenselection.cdac.in.
IAF Airmen Result 2022 for Group X-Y awaited, here’s how to check(HT FILE)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 08:20 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Airmen Selection Board, Indian Air Force will release IAF Airmen Result 2022 on the official site of CASB on airmenselection.cdac.in. The result date and time have not been finalized yet and is awaited. Candidates who have appeared for X-Y group can check the result when declared on the official website mentioned above. 

Earlier, the result was scheduled to release on January 31, 2022, which was postponed due to some unknown reason. All appeared candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps to do it. 

IAF Airmen Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of CASB.i.e.airmenselection.cdac.in.
  • Click on the notification link that reads 'IAF Airmen Result 2022' available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download IAF Airmen Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

The examination for Group X-Y was conducted from July 12 to July 18, 2021 across the country at various exam centres. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of CASB. 

