IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 on February 10, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer mains examination can check the result through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The result will be available on the official site from February 10 to February 16, 2022.

The main examination was conducted on January 22, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

IBPS PO Mains Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Main examination for CRP- PO/MT-XI will subsequently be called for an Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT with the help of IBPS. Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter.

