IBPS PO prelim results 2020 announced at ibps.in, here's how to check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims recruitment exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in till January 20, 2021.

The institute conducted the IBPS PO preliminary examination on January 5 and 6, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

IBPS is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 1417 vacancies.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will now be eligible to appear for the mains exam which is scheduled to be held on February 4, 2021.

Direct link to check IBPS PO prelim results 2020.

How to check IBPS PO prelim results 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the IBPS PO prelim results 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS PO prelim results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.