IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS PO prelim results 2020 announced at ibps.in, here's how to check
IBPS PO prelim results 2020.(Screengrab )
IBPS PO prelim results 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

IBPS PO prelim results 2020 announced at ibps.in, here's how to check

  • Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims recruitment exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in till January 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:57 PM IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims recruitment exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in till January 20, 2021.

The institute conducted the IBPS PO preliminary examination on January 5 and 6, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

IBPS is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 1417 vacancies.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will now be eligible to appear for the mains exam which is scheduled to be held on February 4, 2021.

Direct link to check IBPS PO prelim results 2020.

How to check IBPS PO prelim results 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the IBPS PO prelim results 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS PO prelim results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
institute of banking personnel selection ibps po prelims
app
Close
e-paper
IBPS PO prelim results 2020.(Screengrab )
IBPS PO prelim results 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

IBPS PO prelim results 2020 announced at ibps.in, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims recruitment exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in till January 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS PO prelim results 2020. (Screengrab )
IBPS PO prelim results 2020. (Screengrab )
exam results

IBPS PO prelim results 2020 declared at ibps.in, here's direct link to check

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

IBPS RRB PO Result 2020: Scorecard released at ibps.in, main exam on Jan 30

By Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:28 AM IST
  • IBPS RRB Scorecard 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel has released the scorecard for its RRB officers scale-1 exam at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Main exam is expected to be held on January 30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HP GDS results 2020. (HT File)
HP GDS results 2020. (HT File)
exam results

HP GDS results 2020 declared at appost.in, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:54 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the HP Postal GDS recruitment 2020 can check their results online at appost.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results 2020. (PTI)
MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results 2020. (PTI)
exam results

MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results 2020 for BTech to be released today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:01 PM IST
  • Once the allotment results are released, candidates will be able to check their MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results for B.E, B.Tech online at fe2020.mahacet.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC JE final result 2018 declared(PTI)
SSC JE final result 2018 declared(PTI)
exam results

SSC JE final result 2018 declared, here's how to check

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:16 AM IST
SSC JE 2018 final result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the final results of junior engineer recruitment 2018, on its official website -ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020. (Screengrab)
IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020. (Screengrab)
exam results

IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment preliminary examination can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 18, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP DElEd BTC 3rd semester results 2018.(PTI)
UP DElEd BTC 3rd semester results 2018.(PTI)
exam results

UP D.El.Ed BTC 3rd Semester results 2018 declared, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:59 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the UP DElEd BTC 3rd semester examination can check their results online at btcexam.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Coast Guard Navik GD results 2021.(PTI)
Indian Coast Guard Navik GD results 2021.(PTI)
exam results

Indian Coast Guard Navik GD results 2021 declared, here's how to check

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:25 AM IST
  • Candidates who have applied for Coast Guard Navik Recruitment Exam 2020-21 can now check the list of the shortlisted candidates for the final medical exam online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Going forward, students who have now registered for counselling should check their seat allotment in the final merit list on the official website – mahacet.org.(Hindustan Times)
Going forward, students who have now registered for counselling should check their seat allotment in the final merit list on the official website – mahacet.org.(Hindustan Times)
exam results

First final merit list for MH CET courses declared

By Dheeraj Bengrut | Hindustan Times, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Until now, 94,087 students have confirmed their admissions for Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) course, while 62,734 students for pharmacy and 41,259 students for MBA have confirmed their seats
READ FULL STORY
Close
MHT CET BTech and Pharma final merit list 2020.(PTI file)
MHT CET BTech and Pharma final merit list 2020.(PTI file)
exam results

MHT CET BTech and Pharma final merit list 2020 released, here’s direct link

By Akhilesh Nagari | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:14 AM IST
MHT CET BTech and Pharma final merit list 2020: Candidates can check the MHT CET BTech and Pharma final merit list 2020 online at cetcell.mahacet.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednsday, January 6, 2021 declared the result of preliminary exam (CRP SPL-X) to recruit Specialist Officers (SO) in participating organisations.(HT file)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednsday, January 6, 2021 declared the result of preliminary exam (CRP SPL-X) to recruit Specialist Officers (SO) in participating organisations.(HT file)
exam results

IBPS SO prelims result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:38 AM IST
IBPS SO prelims result 2020 : The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 declared the result of preliminary exam (CRP SPL-X) to recruit Specialist Officers (SO) in participating organisations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
exam results

Delay in declaration of results: DU graduates move HC for direction to JNU

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari | New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:19 AM IST
The students claimed that despite achieving a higher score in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance examination, the varsity was not granting them admission due to delay in publication of their graduation results by the DU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIMA MAT Result 2020
AIMA MAT Result 2020
exam results

AIMA MAT Result 2020 declared for December exam at mat.aima.in

By Nandini | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:11 AM IST
MAT Result 2020: All India Management Association (AIMA)has declared the MAT 2020 December Results. Candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance exam between December 2 and 21 in online remote-proctored mode and computer-based mode can check their results online at mat.aima.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CAT 2020 Result declared
CAT 2020 Result declared
exam results

CAT result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to download IIM-CAT scorecard

By Nandini | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Indian Institute of Management - Indore on Saturday declared the IIM-CAT 2020 result on its official website.Candidates who have appeared for the exam that was held on November 29 can download their CAT 2020 results online at iimcat.ac.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP