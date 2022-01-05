IBPS PO preliminary exam 2021 results declared, here's how to check

IBPS PO preliminary exam 2021 results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the preliminary examination results online on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Candidates can visit https://www.ibps.in/ to check their results. The IBPS PO preliminary examination was conducted on December 4 and December 11, 2021, across the country.

The examination was conducted under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT) (CRP PO/MT-XI) posts in various public sector and other participating banks.

IBPS PO Prelims: How to check results

• Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

• Click on ‘Check Prelims Result for CRP PO/MT-XI’ link

• Candidates will be re-directed to a new page

• A Login page will appear

• Enter Registration Number and Password

• Click on Login

• The Results will appear

• Download the result for future reference

<strong>Direct link to check IBPS PO results declared on January 5</strong>

Qualified candidates are eligible to appear for the main exam. Candidates who clear the main exam will be eligible for the interview to be held between February and March 2022. The IBPS is likely to conduct provisional allotment of seats in April 2022. Candidates are requested to read the detailed notification and understand all the instructions provided by the Institute.

Candidates are also advised to keep checking the IBPS website - https://www.ibps.in/ for more updates.