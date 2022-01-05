Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS PO preliminary results declared at ibps.in, check CRP PO/MT-XI results now

IBPS PO preliminary results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday declared the online preliminary exam results of probationary officers/ management trainees in participating banks(CRP PO/MT-XI).
IBPS PO preliminary results: . Candidates can download the IBPS PO result status on the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in.(ibps.in)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 04:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday declared the online preliminary exam results of probationary officers/ management trainees in participating banks(CRP PO/MT-XI). Candidates, who have appeared for the IBPS PO Prelims exam, can download the result status on the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in. The result will be be there on the IBPS website till January 11.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check IBPS CRP PO/MTs-XI prelims result&lt;/strong&gt;

How to check IBPS CRP PO/MTs-XI prelims result status:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Click on "CRP PO/MT" link.

Click on the link that reads, "Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XI" link.

Click on "Click Here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP PO/MTs-XI" link.

Submit your registration number and password.

The result status will appear on the screen.

Download the result status and take its print out for future use.

Candidates who have qualified in this exam are eligible for the IBPS PO main examination.

Note: Candidates should keep visiting the official website of ibps for latest news and updates on the examination.

