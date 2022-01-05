Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results declared, here is direct link to check scores
exam results

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results declared, here is direct link to check scores

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS PO preliminary examination results online on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results: Candidates can check the IBPS PO prelims results on ibps.in.(ibps.in)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 04:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS PO preliminary examination results online on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The exam is to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT) (CRP PO/MT-XI) in participating banks. Candidates can check the IBPS PO prelims results on ibps.in. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check IBPS PO results&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

How to Check IBPS PO Prelims results 2022

Candidates can follow the given procedure to check the results:

• Visit the official website https://www.ibps.in/

• Click on ‘Check Prelims Result for CRP PO/MT-XI’ link

• A Login page will open

• Enter Registration Number and Password to Login

• The Results will appear

• Download the result for future reference

Candidates are requested to keep checking the IBPS website for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps result ibps po
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Pulwama encounter
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Australia vs England, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score
Shantanu Thakur
India Covid cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP