Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results declared, here is direct link to check scores
exam results

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results declared, here is direct link to check scores

  • IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS PO preliminary examination results online on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results: Candidates can check the IBPS PO prelims results on ibps.in.(ibps.in)
IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results: Candidates can check the IBPS PO prelims results on ibps.in.(ibps.in)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 04:41 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS PO preliminary examination results online on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The exam is to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT) (CRP PO/MT-XI) in participating banks. Candidates can check the IBPS PO prelims results on ibps.in. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check IBPS PO results&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

How to Check IBPS PO Prelims results 2022

Candidates can follow the given procedure to check the results:

• Visit the official website https://www.ibps.in/

• Click on ‘Check Prelims Result for CRP PO/MT-XI’ link

• A Login page will open

• Enter Registration Number and Password to Login

• The Results will appear

• Download the result for future reference

Candidates are requested to keep checking the IBPS website for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps result ibps po
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out