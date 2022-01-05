IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results declared, here is direct link to check scores
IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS PO preliminary examination results online on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The exam is to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT) (CRP PO/MT-XI) in participating banks. Candidates can check the IBPS PO prelims results on ibps.in.
<strong>Direct link to check IBPS PO results&nbsp;</strong>
How to Check IBPS PO Prelims results 2022
Candidates can follow the given procedure to check the results:
• Visit the official website https://www.ibps.in/
• Click on ‘Check Prelims Result for CRP PO/MT-XI’ link
• A Login page will open
• Enter Registration Number and Password to Login
• The Results will appear
• Download the result for future reference
Candidates are requested to keep checking the IBPS website for more updates.