IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results declared, here is direct link to check scores

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS PO preliminary examination results online on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The exam is to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT) (CRP PO/MT-XI) in participating banks. Candidates can check the IBPS PO prelims results on ibps.in.

<strong>Direct link to check IBPS PO results&nbsp;</strong>

How to Check IBPS PO Prelims results 2022

Candidates can follow the given procedure to check the results:

• Visit the official website https://www.ibps.in/

• Click on ‘Check Prelims Result for CRP PO/MT-XI’ link

• A Login page will open

• Enter Registration Number and Password to Login

• The Results will appear

• Download the result for future reference

Candidates are requested to keep checking the IBPS website for more updates.