IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: Prelims results awaited at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: As per the exam notice, these results are expected in August/September (ibps.in, screenshot)

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Results 2024 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the results of the IBPS RRB Clerk and IBPS RRB PO prelims examinations soon. Once declared, the candidates can check their results and download scorecards from ibps.in. As per the recruitment notification, the result of the preliminary examination will be announced in August or September. ...Read More

According to the tentative calendar of IBPS, the RRB Clerk and PO examinations were held on August 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18. The single examination for Officers scale 2 and 3 and the mains examination for Officers scale 1 is tentatively scheduled for September 29. The RRB Clerk mains examination is likely to take place on October 6.

This recruitment drive is for 9923 Group A - Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies notified by the regional rural banks.

Follow this live blog for the latest details on IBPS RRB Clerk and IBPS RRB PO result 2024.