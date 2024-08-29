IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: Prelims results awaited at ibps.in
IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Results 2024 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the results of the IBPS RRB Clerk and IBPS RRB PO prelims examinations soon. Once declared, the candidates can check their results and download scorecards from ibps.in. As per the recruitment notification, the result of the preliminary examination will be announced in August or September. ...Read More
According to the tentative calendar of IBPS, the RRB Clerk and PO examinations were held on August 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18. The single examination for Officers scale 2 and 3 and the mains examination for Officers scale 1 is tentatively scheduled for September 29. The RRB Clerk mains examination is likely to take place on October 6.
This recruitment drive is for 9923 Group A - Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies notified by the regional rural banks.
Over 9,000 vacancies
RRB Clerk and PO Mains examination dates
These are the tentative dates for the Mains examination-
RRB PO: September 29
RRB Clerk: October 6
Exam dates
What the institute said about results?
