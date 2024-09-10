IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Office Assistant prelims results awaited at ibps.in, updates here

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will likely declare the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 soon. The date and time of the result have not yet been announced by the Institute. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results when they are declared on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in....Read More

The IBPS RRB PO Prelims result was announced on September 4, 2024. In the notification, the institute said that candidates who have received an SMS from IBPS can check their exam update on ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB PO and Clerk prelims examination was conducted on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18, 2024.

As per the institute calendar, the single examination for officers scale 2 and 3 and the main examination for officers scale 1 (IBPS RRB PO Mains) will likely be held on September 29 and the RRB Clerk mains examination is tentatively scheduled for October 6, 2024.

This recruitment drive is being held for 9923 group A officers (scale-I, II and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose) vacancies at the regional rural banks. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.