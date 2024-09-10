IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Office Assistant prelims results awaited at ibps.in, updates here
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will likely declare the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 soon. The date and time of the result have not yet been announced by the Institute. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results when they are declared on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in....Read More
The IBPS RRB PO Prelims result was announced on September 4, 2024. In the notification, the institute said that candidates who have received an SMS from IBPS can check their exam update on ibps.in.
The IBPS RRB PO and Clerk prelims examination was conducted on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18, 2024.
As per the institute calendar, the single examination for officers scale 2 and 3 and the main examination for officers scale 1 (IBPS RRB PO Mains) will likely be held on September 29 and the RRB Clerk mains examination is tentatively scheduled for October 6, 2024.
This recruitment drive is being held for 9923 group A officers (scale-I, II and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose) vacancies at the regional rural banks. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Steps to check scorecards
Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: The main examination for Office Assistants will comprise 200 questions for 200 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours. The question papers will have questions from Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language and Numerical Ability.
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Qualified candidates to appear for exam
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: For the post of Office Assistants (Multi-purpose), candidates who qualify in the Preliminary Examination and are shortlisted will have to appear for the Main Examination. They will be provisionally allotted based on the marks obtained in the Main Examination and the actual vacancies reported by the RRBs.
