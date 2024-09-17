IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2024: Score card out at ibps.in, direct link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2024 score card. Candidates can check their scores from the online prelims examination for IBPS RRB Officer Scale I on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2024: Scores out at ibps.in, direct link here

The official website says the scores will be available to candidates from September 17 to September 28, 2024. Candidates can follow the steps below to check their scores.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2024: How to check scores

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2024 scores link on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit and your scores will be displayed.

Check the scores and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS RRB PO prelims result was announced on September 13, 2024. The result can be checked on the official website from September 13 to September 20, 2024. The prelims examination for Officer Scale I was held on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18, 2024. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.

Those candidates who have passed the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination will be held on September 29, 2024. The main examination has 200 questions and a total of 200 marks. It lasts 2 hours and comprises questions on Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language, and Quantitative Aptitude.

This recruitment drive is being held for 9923 group A officers (scale-I, II, and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose) vacancies at the regional rural banks. The registration process started on June 7 and ended on June 27, 2024.