IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021: Scores released, here’s direct link to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 scores on January 21, 2022. Candidates can check the scores of the prelims exam through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The online prelims exam scores will be available on the official site from January 21 to January 30, 2022.

The result for the SO Prelims exam was declared on January 18, 2022. The prelims examination was conducted on December 26, 2021, at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can check the scores through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check scores here&nbsp;</strong>

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021: How to check scores

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination will be conducted on January 30, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

