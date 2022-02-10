ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021 LIVE: Likely today @icaiexam.icai.org
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021 on February 10, 2022 in the evening. The Final and foundation result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of the ICAI Exam on icaiexam.icai.org.
The result can also be checked on caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The direct link to check result will be available on all three official websites after declaration. For accessing the result, the candidate shall have to enter his/ her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.
The examination was conducted across the country from December 5 to December 20, 2021, in 192 districts. The Foundation course exam under the new scheme was conducted from December 13 to 19 and Final course exam under the new scheme was conducted from December 5 to December 19 and under the old course was conducted from December 5 to December 19, 2022.
Thu, 10 Feb 2022 12:56 PM
ICAI Result 2021: Result website not responding
ICAI Exam website icaiexam.icai.org is not working at the present. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the official website at regular intervals.
Thu, 10 Feb 2022 12:45 PM
CA result 2021: Students can receive result via email
Students who have appeared for the examination can receive their results via email as well. All those candidates who have registered their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered after the declaration of the result.
Thu, 10 Feb 2022 12:36 PM
ICAI Result: Post Qualification Course Examinations result releasing today
Thu, 10 Feb 2022 12:25 PM
ICAI CA December Result: Checking process
For accessing the result, the candidate shall have to enter his/ her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number to the official websites given below where the result link will be available.
Thu, 10 Feb 2022 12:15 PM
CA Result 2021: When exam was conducted
The examination was conducted across the country from December 5 to December 20, 2021, in 192 districts for the Final and Foundation course.
Thu, 10 Feb 2022 12:05 PM
CA December Result 2021: List of websites
icaiexam.icai.org
caresults.icai.org
icai.nic.in
Thu, 10 Feb 2022 11:56 AM
CA Result: Date and time
ICAI will declare CA Result on February 10 evening or February 11, 2022. The time of result has not been shared by the Institute yet. The result when declared will be available on the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org.
Thu, 10 Feb 2022 11:46 AM
ICAI CA Result 2021: Releasing today
ICAI CA Result 2021 is releasing on February 10, 2022. Candidates can check the result when declared on the official websites of ICAI.