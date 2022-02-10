ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021 LIVE: Likely today @icaiexam.icai.org

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021 on February 10, 2022 in the evening. The Final and foundation result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of the ICAI Exam on icaiexam.icai.org.

The result can also be checked on caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The direct link to check result will be available on all three official websites after declaration. For accessing the result, the candidate shall have to enter his/ her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

The examination was conducted across the country from December 5 to December 20, 2021, in 192 districts. The Foundation course exam under the new scheme was conducted from December 13 to 19 and Final course exam under the new scheme was conducted from December 5 to December 19 and under the old course was conducted from December 5 to December 19, 2022.