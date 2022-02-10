ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021 LIVE: Likely today @icaiexam.icai.org
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021 on February 10, 2022 in the evening. The Final and foundation result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of the ICAI Exam on icaiexam.icai.org.
The result can also be checked on caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The direct link to check result will be available on all three official websites after declaration. For accessing the result, the candidate shall have to enter his/ her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.
The examination was conducted across the country from December 5 to December 20, 2021, in 192 districts. The Foundation course exam under the new scheme was conducted from December 13 to 19 and Final course exam under the new scheme was conducted from December 5 to December 19 and under the old course was conducted from December 5 to December 19, 2022.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 10, 2022 12:56 PM IST
ICAI Result 2021: Result website not responding
ICAI Exam website icaiexam.icai.org is not working at the present. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the official website at regular intervals.
-
Feb 10, 2022 12:45 PM IST
CA result 2021: Students can receive result via email
Students who have appeared for the examination can receive their results via email as well. All those candidates who have registered their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered after the declaration of the result.
-
Feb 10, 2022 12:36 PM IST
ICAI Result: Post Qualification Course Examinations result releasing today
-
Feb 10, 2022 12:25 PM IST
ICAI CA December Result: Checking process
For accessing the result, the candidate shall have to enter his/ her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number to the official websites given below where the result link will be available.
-
Feb 10, 2022 12:15 PM IST
CA Result 2021: When exam was conducted
The examination was conducted across the country from December 5 to December 20, 2021, in 192 districts for the Final and Foundation course.
-
Feb 10, 2022 12:05 PM IST
CA December Result 2021: List of websites
icaiexam.icai.org
caresults.icai.org
icai.nic.in
-
Feb 10, 2022 11:56 AM IST
CA Result: Date and time
ICAI will declare CA Result on February 10 evening or February 11, 2022. The time of result has not been shared by the Institute yet. The result when declared will be available on the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org.
-
Feb 10, 2022 11:46 AM IST
ICAI CA Result 2021: Releasing today
ICAI CA Result 2021 is releasing on February 10, 2022. Candidates can check the result when declared on the official websites of ICAI.
ICAI CA Result 2021 for final & foundation releasing today, here’s how to check
NTSE Stage 2 provisional result 2021 declared, final results on Feb 11
- NTSE Stage 2 provisional Result 2021: NTSE Stage 2 provisional Results 2021: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has declared provisional NTSE Stage 2 Results 2021.
LSAT—India January 2022 results announced, direct link to get score card
- LSAT—India 2022 January results: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has declared the results of LSAT—India 2022 January session. A total of 1689 aspirants appeared for the January session of LSAT—India 2022 exam.
HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Results declared at hpbose.org, check scores here
- HPBOSE Term 1 Results: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, on Tuesday, February 8 released the class 12th term 1 result on its official website.
ICAI CA foundation and final results for December 2021 exams likely on Feb 10
- ICAI CA foundation and final results: ICAI is likely to declare the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) final examination (old course and new course) and Foundation examination either on the evening of Thursday, February 10, 2022 or on Friday, February 11, 2022.
IAF Airmen Result 2022 for Group X-Y awaited, here’s how to check
APSC assistant engineer (electrical) exam final results declared at apsc.nic.in
- APSC Recruitment: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the results of the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) interview on the official website.
HPBOSE term 1 results 2022: HP Board 12th results declared
ICSE, ISC Term 1 results 2021-22: Know how to check CISCE 10th, 12th results
ICSE, ISC Term 1 result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check marks
SSC Status Report: Important notice out on tentative results declaration dates
- SSC Status Report: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Status report on tentative dates for declaring results on the official website.
JKBOSE 12th result declared for winter zone Jammu division, direct link to check
- JKBOSE 12th result: Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education has released the class 12th result for the winter zone Jammu division.