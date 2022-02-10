Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021 LIVE: Likely today @icaiexam.icai.org
ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021 LIVE: Likely today @icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Final and Foundation results 2021 Live: Chartered Accountant Final and Foundation result releasing today on icaiexam.icai.org. 
ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021 LIVE: Releasing on icaiexam.icai.org
ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021 LIVE: Releasing on icaiexam.icai.org
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 12:56 PM IST
New Delhi
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021 on February 10, 2022 in the evening. The Final and foundation result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of the ICAI Exam on icaiexam.icai.org. 

The result can also be checked on caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The direct link to check result will be available on all three official websites after declaration. For accessing the result, the candidate shall have to enter his/ her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

The examination was conducted across the country from December 5 to December 20, 2021, in 192 districts. The Foundation course exam under the new scheme was conducted from December 13 to 19 and Final course exam under the new scheme was conducted from December 5 to December 19 and under the old course was conducted from December 5 to December 19, 2022. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 10, 2022 12:56 PM IST

    ICAI Result 2021: Result website not responding

    ICAI Exam website icaiexam.icai.org is not working at the present. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the official website at regular intervals. 

  • Feb 10, 2022 12:45 PM IST

    CA result 2021: Students can receive result via email 

    Students who have appeared for the examination can receive their results via email as well. All those candidates who have registered their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered after the declaration of the result.

  • Feb 10, 2022 12:36 PM IST

    ICAI Result: Post Qualification Course Examinations result releasing today 

  • Feb 10, 2022 12:25 PM IST

    ICAI CA December Result: Checking process 

    For accessing the result, the candidate shall have to enter his/ her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number to the official websites given below where the result link will be available. 

  • Feb 10, 2022 12:15 PM IST

    CA Result 2021: When exam was conducted 

    The examination was conducted across the country from December 5 to December 20, 2021, in 192 districts for the Final and Foundation course. 

  • Feb 10, 2022 12:05 PM IST

    CA December Result 2021: List of websites 

    icaiexam.icai.org

    caresults.icai.org

    icai.nic.in

  • Feb 10, 2022 11:56 AM IST

    CA Result: Date and time 

    ICAI will declare CA Result on February 10 evening or February 11, 2022. The time of result has not been shared by the Institute yet. The result when declared will be available on the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org. 

  • Feb 10, 2022 11:46 AM IST

    ICAI CA Result 2021: Releasing today

    ICAI CA Result 2021 is releasing on February 10, 2022. Candidates can check the result when declared on the official websites of ICAI. 

Copy Link
Close Story
