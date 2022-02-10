Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA foundation & final results declared at icai.nic.in, here’s how to check
exam results

ICAI CA foundation & final results declared at icai.nic.in, here’s how to check

ICAI CA foundation & final results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of Chartered Accounts foundation exam and final examination (old course and new course) online.
ICAI CA foundation & final results: Candidates can visit the ICAI website at www.icai.nic.in and check their results.(icai.nic.in)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 02:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of Chartered Accounts foundation exam and final examination (old course and new course) online. Candidates can visit the ICAI website at www.icai.nic.in and check their results.

Here’s how to check ICAI CA results

• Visit the examination website - icai.nic.in

• Click on required ‘Results’ link on the homepage

• Enter Registration Number or PIN along with Roll Number

• Your ICAI CA Results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the results and take a print out for future need.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation results&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check ICAI CA Final (old) results&lt;/strong&gt;

Direct link to check ICAI CA Final (New) results

Candidates can alternatively visit www.caresults.icai.org and www.icai.nic.in and check their results. Candidates who had submitted a request to receive the results on their email addresses can check their email accounts and view the results.

RELATED STORIES

The Institute conducted the foundation exam and final exam for old and new course in December 2021.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official ICAI website at www.icai.org for more updates.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca foundation exam result.
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP