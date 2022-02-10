ICAI CA foundation & final results declared at icai.nic.in, here’s how to check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of Chartered Accounts foundation exam and final examination (old course and new course) online. Candidates can visit the ICAI website at www.icai.nic.in and check their results.

Here’s how to check ICAI CA results

• Visit the examination website - icai.nic.in

• Click on required ‘Results’ link on the homepage

• Enter Registration Number or PIN along with Roll Number

• Your ICAI CA Results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the results and take a print out for future need.

<strong>Direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation results&nbsp;</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check ICAI CA Final (old) results</strong>

Direct link to check ICAI CA Final (New) results

Candidates can alternatively visit www.caresults.icai.org and www.icai.nic.in and check their results. Candidates who had submitted a request to receive the results on their email addresses can check their email accounts and view the results.

The Institute conducted the foundation exam and final exam for old and new course in December 2021.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official ICAI website at www.icai.org for more updates.