Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA foundation & final results declared at icai.nic.in, here’s how to check
exam results

ICAI CA foundation & final results declared at icai.nic.in, here’s how to check

  • ICAI CA foundation & final results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of Chartered Accounts foundation exam and final examination (old course and new course) online.
ICAI CA foundation &amp; final results: Candidates can visit the ICAI website at www.icai.nic.in and check their results.(icai.nic.in)
ICAI CA foundation & final results: Candidates can visit the ICAI website at www.icai.nic.in and check their results.(icai.nic.in)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 02:59 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of Chartered Accounts foundation exam and final examination (old course and new course) online. Candidates can visit the ICAI website at www.icai.nic.in and check their results.

Here’s how to check ICAI CA results

• Visit the examination website - icai.nic.in

• Click on required ‘Results’ link on the homepage

• Enter Registration Number or PIN along with Roll Number

• Your ICAI CA Results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the results and take a print out for future need.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation results&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check ICAI CA Final (old) results&lt;/strong&gt;

Direct link to check ICAI CA Final (New) results

Candidates can alternatively visit www.caresults.icai.org and www.icai.nic.in and check their results. Candidates who had submitted a request to receive the results on their email addresses can check their email accounts and view the results.

The Institute conducted the foundation exam and final exam for old and new course in December 2021.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official ICAI website at www.icai.org for more updates.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca foundation exam result.
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out