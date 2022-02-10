ICAI CA Result 2021 for final & foundation releasing today, here’s how to check

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release ICAI CA Result 2021 for final and foundation exam on February 10, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for final and foundation examination can check the result through the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org.

As per the official notice, the result will be declared on February 10 evening or February 11, 2022. The result can also be checked on caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

ICAI CA Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted across the country from December 5 to December 20, 2021 in 192 districts. The Foundation course exam under new scheme was conducted from December 13 to 19 and Final course exam under new scheme was conducted from December 5 to December 19 and under old course was conducted from December 5 to December 19, 2022.