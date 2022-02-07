Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSE, ISC Term 1 result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check marks
exam results

ICSE, ISC Term 1 result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check marks

ICSE, ISC Term 1 result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check Class 10, 12 results through the direct link given below. 
ICSE, ISC sem 1 results 2021 declared,here’s direct link to check marks
Published on Feb 07, 2022 10:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE on Monday, February 7  has declared ICSE, ISC Term 1 result 2021 on its official website. All the concerned candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their ICSE, ISC semester 1 examination result on the official website of CISE at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

&lt;strong&gt;Here is the direct link to check the ICSE, ISC results&lt;/strong&gt;

Here's how candidates can check their ICSE  and ISC semester 1 result on the official website.

ISCE, ISC semester 1 result: How to check

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, click on the result link

3) Select the course ICSE or ISC as required

4) Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

5) Click on show result

6) The result will be displayed on the screen

7) Keep the copy of the result for future reference

Students who appeared for the ICSE, ISE Semester I examinations can alternatively check the results on their mobile phones through SMS

How to receive ICSE/ISC results through SMS

RELATED STORIES

1. Open your SMS box

2. Type ICSE>your unique ID> and send it to 09248082883

3. Type ISC>your unique ID> and send it to 09248082883

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cisce icse board result.
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP