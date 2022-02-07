ICSE, ISC Term 1 result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check marks

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE on Monday, February 7 has declared ICSE, ISC Term 1 result 2021 on its official website. All the concerned candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their ICSE, ISC semester 1 examination result on the official website of CISE at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

<strong>Here is the direct link to check the ICSE, ISC results</strong>

Here's how candidates can check their ICSE and ISC semester 1 result on the official website.

ISCE, ISC semester 1 result: How to check

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, click on the result link

3) Select the course ICSE or ISC as required

4) Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

5) Click on show result

6) The result will be displayed on the screen

7) Keep the copy of the result for future reference

Students who appeared for the ICSE, ISE Semester I examinations can alternatively check the results on their mobile phones through SMS

How to receive ICSE/ISC results through SMS

1. Open your SMS box

2. Type ICSE>your unique ID> and send it to 09248082883

3. Type ISC>your unique ID> and send it to 09248082883