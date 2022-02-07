Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSE, ISC Term 1 results 2021-22: Know how to check CISCE 10th, 12th results

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the ICSE and ISC board exam results on Monday, February 7 at 10 am.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 10:08 AM IST
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared ICSE and ISC semester 1 exam results on Monday, February 7 at 10 am. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

Schools can access the results by logging into the 'Career' portal of the council using the principal's login id and password. Candidats can also access their result through SMS.

How to check ICSE/ISC sem 1 results on the official results website once it is declared:

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, select the course ICSE or ISC as required

3) Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

4) Click on show result

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Download the results and take its printout for future reference.

How to check ICSE/ISE results through SMS 

ICSE: To receive your ICSE results via SMS, enter your unique Id in the new message field as ICSE 1234567 (your 7-digit unique id) and send it to 09248082883. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

ISC: To receive your ISC results via SMS, enter your unique Id into the new message box as follows: Send ISC 1234567 (your 7-digit unique ID) to 09248082883. The outcome will be shown on the screen.

