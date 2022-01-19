Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSI CS December Result 2021 declared, check result, toppers here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ICSI CS December Result 2021. The Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session result can be checked through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.
Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ICSI CS December Result 2021. The Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session result can be checked through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. 

The examination was conducted on January 3 and 4, 2022 across the country. The result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

ICSI CS December Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.
  • Click on ICSI CS December Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session will be uploaded on the website of Institute immediately after declaration of result. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI. 

