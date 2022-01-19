ICSI CS December Result 2021 declared, check result, toppers here
Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ICSI CS December Result 2021. The Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session result can be checked through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.
The examination was conducted on January 3 and 4, 2022 across the country. The result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.
<strong>Rank Holders list</strong>
ICSI CS December Result 2021: How to check
- Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.
- Click on ICSI CS December Result 2021 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session will be uploaded on the website of Institute immediately after declaration of result. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.