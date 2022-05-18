Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CSEET May Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check
ICSI CSEET May Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The direct link to check result is given below. 
Published on May 18, 2022 05:49 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ISCI CSEET May result 2022 on May 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can check the result through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The written examination was conducted on May 7 and May 9, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET has been uploaded on the website for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check ICSI CSEET May Result 2022&lt;/strong&gt;

ICSI CSEET May Result 2022: How to check 

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.
  • Click on ICSI CSEET May Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ICSI. 

icsi exam result.
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
