ICSI CSEET Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check result

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ICSI CSEET Result 2021. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test result is available on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The examination was conducted on January 8 and 10, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the steps given below. The direct link is available here.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Institute will also release individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks along with the result today which will be available on the official website of ICSI. The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute.