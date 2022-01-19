ICSI CSEET Result 2021 to release today, know how to check here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will release ICSI CSEET Result 2021 on January 19, 2022. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test result will be declared at 4 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The examination was conducted on January 8 and 10, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. The Institute will also release individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks along with the result today which will be available on the official website of ICSI. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.

