ICSI Result 2021 Date: CS Foundation & CSEET result to release tomorrow

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI Result 2021 Date for CS Foundation & CSEET course. The result for Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December 2021, and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2022 exam will release on January 19, 2022 at 4 pm.

The CS examination was conducted on January 3 and 4, 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test was conducted on January 8 and 10, 2022, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

ICSI Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI Result 2021 for CS Foundation or CSEET link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.