ICSI Result 2021 Date: CS Foundation & CSEET result to release tomorrow
Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI Result 2021 Date for CS Foundation & CSEET course. The result for Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December 2021, and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2022 exam will release on January 19, 2022 at 4 pm.
The CS examination was conducted on January 3 and 4, 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test was conducted on January 8 and 10, 2022, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.
ICSI Result 2021: How to check
- Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.
- Click on ICSI Result 2021 for CS Foundation or CSEET link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.