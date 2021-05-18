Home / Education / Exam Results / IGNOU June TEE 2021: Link for submission of the exam form activated
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Link for submission of the exam form activated

IGNOU June TEE 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday opened the online link for submission of the examination form by the students for June-2021 Term-end Examination.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 12:15 AM IST
IGNOU has also released the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines for filling and submission of June 2021 term-end exam examination (TEE) forms. The students may submit online examination form for June 2021 TEE accordingly.(ignou.ac.in)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday, May 17 opened the online link for submission of the examination form by the students for June-2021 term-end examination. The Varsity has also released the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines for filling and submission of June 2021 term-end exam examination (TEE) forms. The students may submit online examination form for June 2021 TEE accordingly.

The last date to fill the form for June 2021 TEE is June 15. The prescribe fees per course (Theory course and Practical Lab course) is 200.

Steps for online submission of IGNOU June TEE exam forms:

  • Choose exam centre from available list (centre code is available Regional Centre wise). Fill Regional Centre code and exam centre code carefully.
  • Exam centre is allotted on first come first serve basis. In case, the sitting at the choice of exam centre is full, you may opt for next nearest exam centre.
  • Fill exam form for all the courses in which you want to appear in one go as exam centre may change in next attempt to add the course(s).
  • Make payment using Debit Card/Credit Card and Internet Banking. Examination fee once paid will not be refunded.
  • Take the print out of the acknowledgement.
  • if payment is deducted but no acknowledgement receipt is generated, wait for 72 hours to check the status of the Examination Form through SEARCH OPTION.
  • If no status appears, it means that you are required to re submit the examination form. For refund of deducted amount, please send an email to termendexam@ignou.ac.in with subject line as "REFUND OF EXCESS EXAM FEE".

IGNOU has already postponed the June 2021 term-end examinations till further notification. The June TEE was scheduled to start from June 15.

